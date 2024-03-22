ASI Commences Survey At Bhojshala Complex In Dhar, Madhya Pradesh

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has initiated a survey at the Bhojshala complex, also known as the Kamal Maula Mosque, in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district following a court order. A team of about a dozen ASI members, accompanied by district administration officials and a heavy police presence, arrived at the complex situated in the tribal-dominated Dhar district in the morning to commence the survey. The police will conduct a drill while the ASI team carries out searches at the site, ensuring security measures are in place for the exercise. Senior police officer Manoj Kumar Singh confirmed the commencement of the survey, highlighting the logistical support provided by the authorities to the ASI team and the peaceful environment in the town during the process.

The survey was prompted by a petition filed in court in May 2022, with the petitioner, Ashish Goel of Hindu Front for Justice, advocating for a comprehensive examination of the Bhojshala. The court issued directives for the utilization of advanced technology, including carbon dating, with a five-member ASI team tasked to submit a report within six weeks. On March 11, the Madhya Pradesh High Court mandated the ASI to conduct a 'scientific survey' of the Bhojshala complex within six weeks of its order issuance.

The Bhojshala complex, a medieval-era monument, has been a subject of contention between Hindu and Muslim communities. Hindus regard it as the temple of Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), while Muslims refer to it as the 'Kamal Maula Mosque.' As per a directive issued by ASI on April 7, 2003, Hindus are granted the right to worship inside the complex on Tuesdays, while Muslims are permitted to offer namaz at the site every Friday.