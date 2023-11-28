Live
- Clashes between IDF, Hezbollah in Lebanon
- Australia's gender pay gap falls to new low
- Govt to launch first ever auction of critical mineral blocks for mining on Nov 29
- Indian junior women's hockey gears up to face Canada in their World Cup 2023 opener
- Rahul Gandhi to visit Indonesia, Malaysia & Singapore from Dec 8 to 15
- Bharat Jodo Yatra redefined Indian politics: Rahul Gandhi
- Japan top court sets rules on preservation of trial records
- Will win with people's votes not by money, says Malkajgiri BJP candidate N Ramachandra Rao
- Independent directors of Raymond should undertake probe into allegations of assault, CEO excesses: Advisory firm
- Delhi court issues notice to ED on Sanjay Singh’s bail plea in Excise policy case
ASI seeks three weeks' time to submit survey report
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has sought three more weeks to submit the scientific survey report of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.
The survey had concluded almost a month ago and the ASI had sought extra time to file its report.
The last extension was on November 18, when the ASI asked for another 15 days.
The court had allowed it 10 days.
The survey, which was started on August 4, leaves out the Wuzukhana area of the mosque, which was sealed by the orders of the Supreme Court
