  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

ASI to open new circle office in Puri: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
x

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Highlights

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has announced to set up a new circle office in Puri, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

Bhubaneswar: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has announced to set up a new circle office in Puri, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

Pradhan welcomed the decision of the ASI. ''@ASIGoI's decision to establish a new Circle headquartered at Puri for better protection and conservation of Centrally protected monuments and heritage sites is a welcome one,'' he tweeted on Wednesday.

Pradhan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy for the decision. This is a great step to protect and preserve Odisha' pride, culture and heritage.

''Odisha is a treasure trove of heritage, culture and magnificent architectural marvels. Hon. PM @narendramodi is making dedicated efforts to immortalise our rich cultural heritage and restore our civilisational glory,'' he also tweeted.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X