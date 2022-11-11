ASI to open new circle office in Puri: Dharmendra Pradhan

Bhubaneswar: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has announced to set up a new circle office in Puri, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

Pradhan welcomed the decision of the ASI. ''@ASIGoI's decision to establish a new Circle headquartered at Puri for better protection and conservation of Centrally protected monuments and heritage sites is a welcome one,'' he tweeted on Wednesday.

Pradhan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy for the decision. This is a great step to protect and preserve Odisha' pride, culture and heritage.

''Odisha is a treasure trove of heritage, culture and magnificent architectural marvels. Hon. PM @narendramodi is making dedicated efforts to immortalise our rich cultural heritage and restore our civilisational glory,'' he also tweeted.