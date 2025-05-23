Ask Pakistan to end support to terrorism

New Delhi: India on Thursday said that it expects Turkey to 'strongly urge' Pakistan to end its support to cross-border terrorism and take action against the terrorist ecosystem.

“We expect Turkey to strongly urge Pakistan to end its support to cross-border terrorism and take credible and verifiable actions against the terror ecosystem it has harboured for decades,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. “Relations are built based on sensitivities to each other’s concerns,” he added.

On a question about the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security revoking the security clearance of Turkish-founded Çelebi Aviation Pvt Ltd, which handles ground-based services at 9 airports, Jaiswal said that the issue has been discussed with the Turkish Embassy in India.

"Celebi matter has been discussed with the Turkish Embassy here. But I understand that this decision was taken by the Civil Aviation Security..." he said. The remarks come amid a strained relationship between India and Turkey, triggered by the latter's remark condemning India's strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan also used Turkish drones on a large scale during the military conflict with India. During Thursday's briefing, Jaiswal also spoke about the call between national security advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on May 10. “Our NSA and the Chinese Foreign Minister and Special Representative on Boundary Issue Wang Yi had spoken to each other on 10th May 2025, when NSA conveyed India’s resolute stance against cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan,” Jaiswal said.