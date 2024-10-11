Assam BJP heading towards meeting 100pc target of 60 lakh new members

Guwahati: The Assam BJP is well on its way towards achieving the 100 per cent target of getting 60 lakh new members for the party in the ongoing membership drive, a senior leader said on Friday.

As per the latest data, the BJP’s membership in the state has crossed the 58 lakh members mark.

The state unit had asked every Assembly constituency to aim for 40,000 members and 91 out of the 126 total Assembly segments have already fulfilled that target, the BJP leader said.

“We have been getting excellent responses across the state. Many people are joining our party even during this festive season. This is really unprecedented. The central leaders are also very happy with our performance”, he added.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the efforts of the party workers.

In a post on X he wrote, “91 constituencies in Assam have now enrolled more than 40,000 members under the #BJPSadasyata2024. Congratulations to the karyakartas of Behali, Karimganj North and Mazbat constituencies for their hard work in enrolling 40,000+ members. With 58.31 lakh new members @BJP4Assam is nearing 100 per cent of the target we had set.”

BJP leaders in the state have been focussing on the youth who are between 18 and 25 years of age in the membership drive.

CM Sarma earlier said, “Our party does not fight college or university elections. However, there is no bar in making them members of our party. I urge the block level workers to give emphasis on including youths in the BJP. They can take forward our mission for this country in future.”

Meanwhile, B.L Santhosh, the National General Secretary (Org ) of the BJP had said that Assam was leading in the membership drive for the party in the country by meeting 85 per cent of the enrollment target.

He earlier wrote on X, “As #BJPSadasyata2024 abhiyan enters into second phase @BJP4Assam leads by enrolling 85 per cent of the target, followed by HP at 75 per cent, MP at 70 per cent, Gujarat at 70 per cent, UP at 65 per cent, Uttarakhand at 65 per cent, Arunachal Pradesh at 65 per cent & Tripura at 60 per cent of the target. Congratulations to all state teams.”



