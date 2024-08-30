Live
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Abolishes Friday Namaz Break In Legislative Assembly To Boost Productivity
- Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma cancels the two-hour Friday namaz break in the state Legislative Assembly, aiming to enhance productivity and move away from colonial-era practices.
- The unanimous decision by all Assembly members effectively ends the practice of a two-hour break from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Fridays.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the cancellation of the two-hour Friday namaz break in the Assam Legislative Assembly, citing it as a move to enhance productivity and eliminate outdated colonial-era practices. The decision, which was made public on Friday, ends the long-standing provision that allowed Muslim lawmakers and staff to take a break for Friday prayers, or namaz.
Chief Minister Sarma expressed his gratitude to Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary and the legislators for backing this "historic decision." He highlighted that by removing the Jumma break, the Assam Assembly is placing legislative productivity ahead of what he considers to be antiquated practices.
"By abolishing the 2-hour Jumma break, the Assam Assembly is prioritizing productivity and discarding another remnant of colonial legacy," Sarma remarked.
The Chief Minister emphasized that the Assembly should operate without any religious considerations.
The unanimous decision by all Assembly members effectively ends the practice of a two-hour break from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Fridays. With this change, the Assembly's proceedings will now begin at 9:30 am every day, including Fridays.