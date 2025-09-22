Assam CM pays tribute to Zubeen

New Delhi: The mortal remains of popular singer Zubeen Garg were brought to Indira Gandhi International Airport here around Saturday midnight from Singapore, where he died while swimming in the sea without a life jacket. The singer had gone to participate in the North East India Festival.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma received the singer’s body at the airport and paid his tribute. He was accompanied by Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and senior Assam government officials.

The Chief Minister went down on his knees to pay his tribute to the deceased singer, fondly known as the ‘Voice of Assam’, and placed a traditional ‘gamosa,’ along with a Bodo Aronai, both traditional scarves, on the coffin that was covered with a black wrapper.

Margherita and senior officials of the Assam government paid floral tributes to Zubeen at the airport. A prayer was also offered by all present at the runway where the coffin was placed on a table covered in white. They also sang a verse of his popular song ‘Mayabini’. The singer’s body was flown in to Delhi on an Air India flight and was taken to Guwahati by a special aircraft.

The Assam government has declared three-day State mourning from September 20 to 22 following the tragic death of the iconic singer and music composer. A pall of gloom descended on Assam.