Assam Government expresses desire to receive rogue elephant from Tamil Nadu temple

A 12-year-old elephant by name Deivanai which was transported from Assam six years ago to Tamil Nadu on a three-year contract (which expired in 2017) is now awaiting to be transported back to its home state. The Forest Depatment authorities of the north-eastern state are okay with the pachyderm coming back to its place of birth. They await an official communique from their south Indian counterparts and following of necessary procedures in this regard.

In its six years, the elephant which was under the control and upkeep of a temple in Thiruparankundram (in Madurai district) was a problem animal as it had assaulted its mahout and was sent to a rehabilitation centre. As it continued its violent behaviour and assaulted the caretaker at the centre also, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department were in a fix.

A report in Tamil daily ' Dinamalar' adds a quote from a wildlife expert Deepak Nambiar who hopes that the transfer is done with complete transparency and would put an end to illegal practices.