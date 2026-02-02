Assam Opposition Moves Towards Unity, Gaurav Gogoi Likely CM Face

With the Assam Assembly elections drawing closer, opposition parties are working towards a united strategy to challenge the BJP, with Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi emerging as the likely chief ministerial face.

Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi said opposition leaders met earlier in the day in Golaghat to discuss alliance-building, electoral strategy and seat-sharing arrangements. He said representatives from seven parties participated in the discussions as the political contest in the state intensifies.

Akhil Gogoi said the parties agreed in principle to project Gaurav Gogoi as the chief ministerial candidate. He added that the Congress leader had accepted the proposal at a preliminary level.

He said the emphasis of the meeting was on maintaining opposition unity, although talks on constituency allocation are still underway. According to Akhil Gogoi, Raijor Dal has sought 15 seats despite having the organisational strength to contest more across Upper Assam, Lower Assam and other regions.

Targeting the BJP and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Akhil Gogoi said the opposition was preparing for a direct electoral contest against the ruling party. He accused the Chief Minister of making divisive statements and said the opposition aimed to bring together voters from all communities.

He added that the opposition’s campaign would focus on issues such as corruption and what it described as communal politics, asserting that the collective fight would continue until electoral success is achieved.