Assam Police foil interstate cattle smuggling bid, two arrested

Guwahati: Assam Police have foiled an interstate cattle smuggling attempt and recovered at least 32 cattle heads in Jorbat district, officials said on Tuesday.

Based on an input, a truck was intercepted which was illegally carrying cattle heads, according to police.

From the vehicle, 32 cattle heads were recovered and two persons were arrested.

A senior police officer said that the cattle heads were brought from Numaligarh area in Assam and were to be taken to Byrnihat in Meghalaya.

The two individuals who were arrested on the charges of cattle smuggling were identified as Ashraful Alam and Zakir Ahmed.

Police have been interrogating them to unearth more links to the cattle smuggling.

Earlier this month also, the Assam Police had recovered 44 cattle heads and arrested two individuals.

The police said that the consignment was to be taken to Byrnihat in Meghalaya from Assam's Nagaon district.