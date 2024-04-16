Assam Rifles jawan injured as patrol ambushed in Tinsukia, ULFA-I claims responsibility

Live
Just In
An Assam Rifles trooper was injured as a patrol party was ambushed in Assam's Tinsukia district on Tuesday, an Army official said.
A senior Army officer said that three vehicles of Assam Rifles, moving from Changlang towards Margherita, were ambushed by unknown personnel near Namdhang at around 8.30 a.m.
"The troopers retaliated and thwarted the ambush. In the process, one person sustained gunshot wounds. The individual has been evacuated to Military Hospital Jorhat and his condition is stable," he added.
The security has been beefed up in the area following the attack.
The banned militant organisation United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) claimed responsibility for the ambush.
Rumel Axom, identified as a 'captain' of ULFA-I, claimed responsibility for the attack in a press statement.