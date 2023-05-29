  • Menu
Assam’s 1st Vande Bharat Express, PM Modi to flag off via Video Conferencing Today at 12 Noon

Assam's 1st Vande Bharat Express, PM Modi to flag off via Video Conferencing Today at 12 Noon
Assam’s 1st Vande Bharat Express, PM Modi to flag off via Video Conferencing Today at 12 Noon

  • PMO India stated, our honorable Prime Minister would flag off Assam’s first Vande Bharat on Monday at 12 noon through Video Conferencing.
  • This state of Art, Express would offer the people belonging to the region, a means to travel, both with comfort and speed.

Majorly, Vande Bharat Express in Assam, would be able connect Guwahati with New Jabaipuri, the train would also help save an hour of journey time.

This express, would easily cover the journey in mere 5 hours and 30 minutes, when compared to the present train, which takes about 1 hour more to cover the same distance. As per the government statement.

Our Prime Minister would also dedicate 182 Route Kms of the newly electrified sections. Another advantage, it would help provide pollution free transportation with trains running at higher speed and reduced running time of trains.

PM Modiwould also inaugurate a newly constructed DEMU/MEMU shed at Lumding in Assam.

This new facility would be helpful in maintaining DEMU rakes operating in this region, leading to better operational feasibility.

