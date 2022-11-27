Assault At MCH In Kerala Traumatizes Young Doctors

Doctors are our saviors but within time they themselves are regretting for choosing the profession. Similarly, doctors training to become physicians are concerned following the assault on a female doctor at Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College. In November 23, in the odd hours, a passerby kicked the female doctor on her lower abdomen in front of an ICU. She was visible on the CCTV footage to be surrounded by onlookers. She is recovering after surviving the attack. However, the event has broken her.



She is broken after the incident. When Sulphi N, the IMA state president, visited her in the hospital, she told thatshe was shocked and regretted her decision to pursue a career as a doctor and even as a neurosurgeon.

Her petition has gained support from the Kerala Medical Post Graduate Association, who are calling for justice. They fear that new victims would be involved if such crimes occurred again. In Kerala Medical Post Graduate Association's Thiruvananthapuram unit president Dr. Ruwise E. A.'s stated that it is unsettling that such attacks occurred in medical campuses, which are supposed to be a secure location." What will happen to us if we practice at local hospitals.

Police officers had informed him that an arrest on Friday was doubtful and that the suspect was attempting to obtain bail. According to Dr. Ruwise, the government ought to have detained the offender right away and warned the populace that such assaults will not be condoned.

The doctors express their frustration over the government's and society's lack of response to the attacks, which keep happening. They did not take seriously the Health Minister Veena George's Facebook statement decrying the assault. Furthermore, some medical professionals believe that a multifaceted strategy is required to stop such attacks. By bolstering outlying hospitals, hiring more people, and improving security, the population is reduced.