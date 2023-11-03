Assembly Election Updates: Campaigns Heat Up In Five States – Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, And Mizoram

Campaigning for the upcoming assembly elections in five states, namely Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram, is in full swing. These elections are scheduled to be held this month, with the crucial vote counting set to occur on December 3 in all of these regions.



Here are the latest developments and updates related to the elections in these states:

1. In Chhattisgarh, elections are planned to take place in two phases on November 7 and November 17. Notably, a total of 126 polling stations have been established in 40 remote villages of Bastar. This marks a significant development as these areas were previously under the influence of Naxalites, making it challenging to set up polling stations due to security concerns and the difficult geography of the region.

2. In Rajasthan, where elections will be conducted in a single phase on November 25, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faced a setback as Sadhvi Anadi Saraswati, a former BJP member, joined the Congress. Her induction into the Congress party was accompanied by the presence of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Rajasthan Congress In-Charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. The Congress is contemplating fielding her as a candidate in the Ajmer North constituency for the upcoming Assembly elections.

3. In Telangana, political tensions persist between the Congress and a political group known as BRS, particularly regarding the Kaleshwaram project. On Thursday, Telangana minister KT Rama Rao criticized former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, characterizing him as a "reader" rather than a leader in response to Rahul Gandhi's corruption allegations concerning the project. Elections in the state are slated for November 30.

4. In Madhya Pradesh, a rebel Congress candidate named Antar Singh Darbar chose not to withdraw his nomination from the Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Mhow assembly constituency. Instead, he announced his departure from the party, indicating internal party discord.

5. In Mizoram, remote voting and postal ballots have seen significant participation, with a total of 7,671 individuals casting their votes in the Mizoram assembly elections. Among these, 1,998 votes were cast through remote voting, and 5,673 votes were submitted through postal ballots. The election for the 40-member assembly is scheduled to take place on November 7. This demonstrates a growing trend of increased participation through alternative voting methods.