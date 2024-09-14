At 2.73 per cent, Mizoram's adult HIV prevalence rate much higher than national average

Aizawl : Mizoram has reported 29,514 HIV-positive cases since 1990, making the bordering northeastern state with the highest prevalence of HIV infections in India, an official said on Saturday.

The official of the Mizoram State AIDS Control Society (MSACS) said that according to the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) estimate for 2023, Mizoram has an adult HIV prevalence rate of 2.73 per cent, which is higher than the national level of 0.2 per cent.

This is because Mizoram has a high rate of HIV detection, having reached its peak level later than other states, the official pointed out.



He said in 2017, Mizoram reached its peak level, whereas other states had already reached their peak levels by 2005. After reaching its peak, the number of new HIV cases in Mizoram has been declining.

He said that there are currently PLHIV (People Living with HIV) 16,217 on Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) in Mizoram.

The official said that to further prevent the spread of HIV/AIDS in the mountainous state, Chief Minister Lalduhoma recently launched the Intensified IEC Campaign – "India's Fight Against HIV & STI for Mizoram" and the campaign is now underway in all 11 districts.



The Chief Minister urged for enhanced involvement from churches, NGOs, associations, and the general public to address this issue. He called for a collaborative effort to address the growing challenge and stressed that increased awareness and prevention measures are crucial.



Since 2005, AIDS-related deaths have been documented, and till March 2024, a total of 5,021 AIDS-related deaths have been documented.



MSACS officials said that to prevent the spread of HIV, efforts are being made to protect newborns from HIV-positive mothers.



Last year, out of 120 HIV-positive pregnant women, only two babies were found to be HIV-positive. To further succeed in this effort, it is essential to identify the status of pregnant women quickly.

MSACS officials believe that if they continue their efforts, they can control the spread of HIV/AIDS. After discussing the report, they decided on their future course of action.

An intensive IEC Campaign under the "India's Fight Against HIV/AIDS & STI" was held on Saturday at Serchhip district as part of a nationwide initiative to spread awareness about HIV/AIDS and Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI).

The Deputy Commissioner of Serchhip district Paul L. Khuma emphasised the importance of preventing and controlling the spread of HIV/AIDS and STIs, he stated that while these diseases pose a serious threat, they can be avoided with proper care and awareness.



He urged students to remain vigilant, practice safe behaviours, and avoid practices such as drug use and unsafe sexual activities.



Khuma also emphasised the importance of applying the knowledge gained from the campaign in daily life and urged participants to spread awareness within their communities, to make Serchhip District, Mizoram, and the nation free from HIV/AIDS.

Smuggling of drugs from Myanmar is rampant in Mizoram and the Assam Rifles, Mizoram police and other law enforcing agencies regularly confiscate various drugs including heroin and methamphetamine tablets, also known as Yaba tablets or party tablets.



Mizoram shares 510 km and 318 km of unfenced border with Myanmar and Bangladesh respectively.