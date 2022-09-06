At 4,417, India records lowest single-day rise in Covid cases in 3 months

NEW DELHI: India saw a single-day rise of 4,417 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in last three months, taking the tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,44,66,862, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

Active Covid cases have further declined to 52,336, while the death toll has climbed to 5,28,030 with 23 fatalities, including one death reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed.

India had reported 3,714 new cases in a span of 24 hours on June 6. Active cases comprises 0.12 per cent of the total infections while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.69 per cent, the health ministry said.



A decline of 1,638 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.



The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.06 per cent, according to the health ministry.



The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,38,86,496, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.



According to the ministry, 213.72 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crores on January 25 this year.