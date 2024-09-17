Atishi as Chief Minister will be national security concern: Tarun Chugh

Delhi: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh has criticised the AAP for appointing Atishi as the new Chief Minister of Delhi.

Chugh expressed deep concern over Atishi's elevation, particularly due to her family's involvement in a controversial mercy petition for convicted terrorist Afzal Guru, who was executed in 2013 for his role in the 2001 Parliament attack.

Chugh said, “It is alarming that AAP has chosen Atishi as Chief Minister, given that her parents sought to halt the execution of a terrorist responsible for an attack on the Indian Parliament.”

He added that this decision raises serious questions about AAP's commitment to national security.

"Appointing someone whose family sympathised with a convicted terrorist is a significant misjudgment and an injustice to the people of Delhi,” Chugh said.

Chugh also criticised AAP's overall governance record, accusing the party of indulging in corrupt practices and failing to safeguard the interests of Delhi's citizens.

He urged the public to reflect on the potential risks posed by such fully tainted leadership.

"This decision has implications not just for Delhi, but for the entire nation. The people of Delhi must reject leaders who compromise the security of the nation and the safety of its citizens," Chugh added.

Atishi to be new Delhi Chief Minister after Arvind Kejriwal quits

Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chose Atishi as the new chief minister of Delhi after AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal announced his resignation.

Atishi's name for the next Delhi Chief Minister was proposed by the party supremo at the legislature party meeting. All the party MLAs also rallied behind Atishi and showed support for her elevation to the top post.

Atishi is one of the senior ministers in the AAP government and commands many key portfolios, including Education, Power, PWD, Services and more.

Notably, the Delhi CM facing heat over sticking to their chair despite months of incarceration in liquor-gate decided to quit and declared that he would 'reclaim' it only after being proven clean in people's court.

The Supreme Court, in its stern observation, while granting bail to Arvind Kejriwal, not only barred him from visiting the Delhi Secretariat but also prohibited him from signing any files.