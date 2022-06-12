Atishi bags Career Change-Maker of the Decade award

New Delhi: The Kejriwal Model of Education has won another honor for its tremendous work in Delhi's schools. AAP MLA Atishi, a prominent architect of Delhi's Education Revolution, was honored with the 'Career Change-Maker of the Decade' award at Career sGuide's Career Summit today.

On this occasion, Atishi said: "It is my privilege to receive this award. Today many cities of the world want to adopt Delhi's education model, whereas there was a time when no parent wanted to send their children to these government schools. The Delhi government has not only made the infrastructure of its schools world class whereas, it has also made them the center of quality education. Today, parents across the capital have full faith in the Delhi education model and proudly send their children to government schools."

Talking about the important reforms and initiatives taken by the Kejriwal government to improve the government schools and education system of Delhi, Atishi said that when she first visited government schools in 2015, the condition of the schools was very bad.

"Government schools had neither desks for children to sit on nor clean toilets to use. This impacted the self-confidence of the children. Considering this as a challenge, we first made the infrastructure of government schools world-class, got excellent training of teachers from abroad, adopted innovations in classes, started programs like Happiness Curriculum, Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum and Business Blasters for children, which gave them confidence and our school results improved significantly. In the past few years, Delhi government schools are scoring better than private schools in board exams," she said.

Atishi said that till now our education system used to teach children to find employment options after completing their studies, but through Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum and Business Blasters program, school students have learnt various business skills.

"By learning this, children will be able to become job creators instead of job seekers in future and will be able to provide employment opportunities to other people," she said.