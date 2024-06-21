Atishi to sit on indefinite hunger strike from today

New Delhi : Delhi Water Minister Atishi said she will sit on an indefinite hunger strike at Bhogal in south Delhi from Friday noon to press on her demand for getting 100 million gallons of water per day from Haryana.

At a press conference, Atishi said she will first visit Rajghat at 11 AM on Friday to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi whose path of Satyagraha was the only option available as no water was provided to Delhi.

"Delhi requires 1,005 MGD of water out of which 613 MGD comes from Haryana. Since the last two weeks, Haryana has reduced this to 513 MGD. The 100 MGD less water has caused around 28 lakh people in the city to crave for every drop of water," she said.

The Minister said Haryana has refused to release water and her letter to the Prime Minister also did not help so she was forced to sit on the hunger strike for the rightful share of Delhi's water and 28 lakh affected people in the city.