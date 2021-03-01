Atmanirbhar campaign is a national spirit: Modi

New Delhi: Asserting that the Atmanirbhar Abhiyan (campaign on self-reliance) is not just a government policy but also a national spirit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the people to learn more about Indian scientists and develop sports commentaries in regional languages for the Indian sports item in order to make it so.

"Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan not just a government policy, it's a national spirit…Today Aatmanirbhar Bharat has become a sentiment growing in the hearts of common man," he said in the 74th edition of his monthly radio program. He cited a number of examples of ordinary people engaging in extra ordinary activities to promote the spirit of self-reliance from across the country to drive home his point.

Modi, who during his program aired a recorded version of a Sanskrit cricket commentary at a tournament between universities in his Varanasi constituencies, said the country should promote sports commentaries in regional languages.

"We need to think about promoting commentary of Indian sports in regional languages," he said. "We must think about promoting it. I would urge the sports ministry and private institutions to think about it," he added.

Responding to a listener's question about his biggest regrets as Chief Minister of Gujarat and later as Prime Minister, Modi said that he often feels bad that he could not learn Tamil, the "world's most ancient language". "It is a beautiful language that is prominent around the world. Many people have told me about the quality of literature and poetry written in Tamil," he said.

The Prime Minister touched on a number of different issues, including water conservation, the nation's battle against coronavirus, employment generation and the upcoming examinations.

Modi began his 34-minute speech calling for water conservation and nature conservation citing examples from West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand where individuals have taken initiatives for them and inspired others. He said the Jal Shakti Ministry is launching a 100-day program – Get The Rains Where it Falls, When It Falls – for rain harvesting.