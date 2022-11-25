Australia beach murder: Delhi court sends nurse to five-day judicial custody

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday sent a 38-year-old Indian-origin nurse, who allegedly killed an Australian woman in Queensland in 2018, to five-day judicial custody till November 30.

Rajwinder Singh, who fled Australia after the crime, was arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell earlier in the day.

Toyah Cordingley was walking her dog on Wangetti Beach, 40 km north of Cairns in Queensland, when Singh killed her.

Recently, the Australian police had declared a million dollar reward for any information leading to his arrest.

Singh, who originally hails from Buttar Kalan in Punjab, used to work as a nurse in Innisfail, Queensland.

"On November 4, via Twitter, the Australian High Commission had declared a reward of one million Australian dollars on the arrest of Singh, an Indian-origin Australian citizen, who had committed the gruesome murder of an Australian woman on October 21, 2018 in Queensland and had been absconding ever since," said police.

According to a senior police official, Interpol had also issued Red Corner Notice (RCN), regarding the said accused and the CBI/Interpol, New Delhi had also issued a non-bailable warrant, under the Extradition Act, against his name from the Patiala House Court on November 21, 2022.

"On November 25, at around 6 a.m., specific inputs were shared by CBI/Interpol and Australian counterparts following which in an intelligence-based operation, the accused was apprehended by the team of Special Cell from near GT Karnal Road," said the official.