'Authorities sitting like mute spectators': SC initiates suo moto case on forest land encroachment in Uttarakhand

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday came down heavily on the Uttarakhand government and its officials over large-scale encroachment of forest land by private entities.

As it registered a suo motu (on its own motion) case, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi observed that the authorities had remained "mute spectators" while forest land was being illegally grabbed.

The apex court remarked that it was “shocking” to find protected land being encroached upon without any effective intervention from the government machinery.

"What is shocking to us is that the State of Uttarakhand and its authorities are sitting like mute spectators when forest land is being grabbed in front of their eyes. Therefore, we initiate a suo motu case," the CJI Kant-led Bench remarked.

As an interim measure, the Supreme Court ordered an immediate stay on all construction activities on forest land and restrained private parties from creating any third-party rights over the disputed land.

The CJI Surya Kant-led Bench further directed that all vacant land, except residential houses, be handed over to the Forest Department.

"Private parties are restrained from alienating the land or creating any third-party rights. No construction shall take place. Vacant land, other than residential houses, shall be taken in possession by the Forest Department and the concerned Collector," the apex court ordered.

It directed the Chief Secretary and the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests to set up a fact‑finding committee and submit a detailed report.

The Supreme Court observed that the fact-finding exercise was essential to understand the scale of the alleged land grabbing and how the government machinery had dealt with the issue over the years.

The CJI-led Bench began suo motu proceedings after allegations surfaced of thousands of acres of forest land being illegally occupied, including land once leased to a private society but later claimed by individuals, even though it had reverted to the Forest Department.

The top court scheduled the next hearing for January 5, when it will consider the fact‑finding committee’s report and may issue additional directions.