Avalanche damage shops in Himachal

An avalanche was reported on Sunday in Himachal Pradesh’s remote Lahaul-Spiti district following heavy snowfall, officials said.

An official statement quoting the revenue officer said that an avalanche occurred near the Tandi bridge in Lahaul subdivision. Some shops have been partially buried under it.

However, there was no loss of life reported in the disaster.

Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has also issued a travel advisory after the avalanche. The officials said there was an avalanche threat in the interiors of Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur and Kullu districts.

Meanwhile, the western disturbances -- storm systems originating from the Caspian Sea and moving across the Afghanistan-Pakistan region -- will start withdrawing in the region from Tuesday, Met Office said.

It said that under the influence of an active western disturbance, there was widespread rain and snowfall at many places in the state in the past 24 hours.

It said that another western disturbance is likely to be active in the region from Tuesday night.

