Ayodhya Achieved New Guinness World Record By Lightening 9 Lakh Diyas

On Wednesday, November 3, Ayodhya achieved a Guinness World Record for burning the most earthen lights by lightening 9 lakh diyas along the banks of the Saryu River. The scenerio created after lightening was mesmerizing to witness as it made the whole city look-alike heaven.



Shishir, an IAS officer and Uttar Pradesh's Director of Information and Public Relations, tweeted a photograph of the Guinness World Record certificate. According to the certificate, the Department of Tourism, Government of Uttar Pradesh, and Dr Rammanohar Lohia Avadh University were credited for putting on the greatest showcase of oil lights.

The city achieved a record by igniting 5,84,372 diyas last year. Team members representing Sri Lanka and Delhi demonstrated in Ayodhya preceding the endeavour at the world record, which was accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. On Tuesday, dozens of people watched a spectacular laser show at the city's Ram Ki Paidi ghat. The precise figure of lamps was counted with the assistance of a drone with 9,41,551. Mostly with fluttering flames of lamps reflecting in the river Saryu, the ghats appeared lovely.

The prayers of Jai Shri Ram resonated across the neighbourhood, keeping people's spirits up as they flocked to the area in great numbers.

However, CM Yogi Adityanath having previously stated that water was brought to the Ram temple in Ayodhya from various holy rivers around the world, particularly Kabul. Around 14,000 individuals of all ages had began filling the clay lanterns with oil and flames in anticipation for the evening from early morning, comprising students from 15 colleges and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University (RMLAU), persons affiliated with 45 NGOs, and NCC cadets.