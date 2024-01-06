Ayodhya case litigant Ansari gets Ram temple invitation, says will attend

Ayodhya: Iqbal Ansari, a litigant in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, on Friday, received an invitation for the consecration ceremony at the upcoming Ram temple in Ayodhya and said he will attend the grand event. "This is Ayodhya nagari, it is a city of religion, deities of Hindu and Muslim communities are present here.

There is brotherhood and unity among the Hindus and Muslims of Ayodhya and there is no unease. Whether it is a temple, a mosque or a gurdwara, there is no discrimination. There is a feeling of harmony for those coming to Ayodhya," he said soon after receiving the invitation. The invitation was hand-delivered to him at his house in Kotia Panjitola near the Ram Path, his daughter Shama Parveen said.

Ansari, in his late 50s, on December 31 told said that the Muslim community respected the 2019 verdict of the Supreme Court on the Ram temple issue. Settling a fractious issue that goes back more than a century, the apex court in a historic verdict backed the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town.

Asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure, he said, "Under the PM's tenure, we are getting to see the ethos of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'... I will congratulate him for 'vikas' (development) of Ayodhya". The invitation cover bears his name in Hindi -- "Shri Iqbal Ansari Ji, Ayodhya (Awadh Prant)". It was delivered to him by a representative of the temple trust.