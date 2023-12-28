Ayodhya Railway Station Renamed Ayodhya Dham Ahead Of Ram Temple Inauguration

In anticipation of the inauguration of the Ram temple on January 22, the railway station in the city has undergone a name change to Ayodhya Dham.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and over 6,000 attendees are expected at the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony, which involves consecrating the Ram Lalla idol.

Leading up to the consecration event on January 22, PM Modi is set to conduct a roadshow, address a public meeting, and inaugurate an airport in Ayodhya on December 30, as per officials. On the same day, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the new Ayodhya railway station building, located adjacent to the old structure.

The redeveloped Ayodhya railway station boasts modern amenities akin to an airport and features a facade inspired by traditional temple architecture. The renovation, underway for the past few years, has been overseen by RITES (Rail India Technical and Economic Service) Limited, a central public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways.

Preparations for the Prime Minister's visit were underway on Wednesday, with officials assessing progress and security personnel guarding the site as construction workers hurried to complete tasks.

As part of the city's preparations for the grand event, shops along prominent streets, including Ram Path, have adorned their shutters with Hindu-themed artwork.

The expansion of the Ayodhya railway station aligns with the government's initiative to facilitate the movement of devotees visiting Ayodhya for temple visits and other passengers. Before its inauguration, workers focused on embellishing the main central hall, featuring stone inlay work on the floor and a bluish-hued "polycarbonate sheet" on parts of its high ceiling, as reported by PTI.