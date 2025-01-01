Ayushman Bharat Yojana by Feb-end

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is set to implement the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri – Jan Arogya Yojana in the State by the end of Febru-ary next year, Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling said on Monday.

He also said the State’s Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana (GJAY) will be implemented along with the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

The two health schemes will cover around 3.5 crore beneficiaries.

Mahaling said a Central team for implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme has already visited Odisha, and the State government is committed to increase the number of medical colleges and nursing colleges in the New Year to strengthen the healthcare sector.

He said an MoU is likely to be signed for implementation of the two schemes.

The beneficiaries can avail health insurance in 27,000 empanelled hospitals in the State and outside, the minister added.