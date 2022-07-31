  • Menu
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is becoming a mass movement: PM Modi

In his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' is becoming a mass movement, with people from all walks of life participating in the initiative to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of Independence.

He also suggested that citizens can put the Tricolour as their profile pictures on social media platforms from August 2-15.

The Prime Minister noted that there is a growing interest in Ayurveda and Indian medicine around the world and Ayush exports have witnessed a record growth.

He also mentioned that initiatives like national beekeeping and honey mission are transforming the lives of our farmers by helping increase their income.

