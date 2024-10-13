Live
Significantly enhanced multimodal connectivity: PM Modi on 3 years of GatiShakti scheme
Baba Siddique murder: Maha NCP cancels all party programmes scheduled for Sunday
The Maharashtra NCP cancelled all party programmes on Sunday in the wake of the killing of party leader Baba Siddique -- a former state Minister.
Mumbai: The Maharashtra NCP cancelled all party programmes on Sunday in the wake of the killing of party leader Baba Siddique -- a former state Minister.
"Keeping in view the tragic death of our party colleague Baba Siddique, all party programmes for October 13, 2024 (Sunday) stand cancelled," said the party in a post on X.
NCP national president and Deputy Maharashtra Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also cancelled his Jansanman Yatra that was scheduled for Sunday at Amravati.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, reacting to Siddique's murder, said: "Shocked to hear about Baba Siddique being shot dead. My condolences to Zeeshan Siddique, wishing him and his family lots of strength in their toughest moment. This lawlessness in the city is unacceptable and should be probed by CBI."
Sending shockwaves in political circles, the ruling ally Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)’s senior leader Baba Ziauddin Siddique was shot dead near Nirmal Nagar, in Bandra East, on Saturday.
As per available information, at least two-three persons, who were lying in wait for him, rushed and fired multiple rounds indiscriminately at the businessman-cum-politician Siddique, and he sustained two-three rounds, including one in the chest, outside his office there.
An aide standing nearby also suffered a shot in the leg even as the assailants in the incident disappeared from there, around 9.30 p.m.
Two persons have been arrested in connection with the murder.