Baby boy, sold by parents, rescued

Jajpur: Jajpur police on Tuesday rescued a one month old boy, who was allegedly sold to a childless couple for Rs 7,000, from Dasarathapur area in Jajpur district. The matter came to light after the baby’s mother approached the local police to rescue her child on Monday. Reports said Bikram Munda and his wife Janga Munda are living near Biraja temple area and are daily wagers. The couple already had two children, including a daughter. Janga delivered a boy last month.

Struck by penury and the birth of their third child, the couple allegedly sold their newborn baby boy to a childless man, identified as Kalia Jena, of Haladipada village under Dasarathapur block for Rs 7,000 through a middleman around 10 days ago.

But two days ago, the mother changed her mind and wanted her son back. Bikram and his wife went to the house of Kalia Jena, who had allegedly purchased the baby. While the biological parents offered to return the money and wanted the boy back, Jena, who bought him, refused to return the baby.

The couple then went to Jajpur Town police station on Monday and narrated their plight. Police then informed the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) to rescue the child. A team of police, DCPO and Childline officials went to Haladipada village and rescued the child on Tuesday.“The baby is currently in the custody of local Childline and police are probing the case,” said Childline coordinator Barendra Krushna Das. Police are interrogating the biological parents and the couple who had allegedly purchased the child.

“We are also trying to trace the middleman, who is on the run, after the incident came to light,” said S K Patra, IIC of Jajpur Town police station.