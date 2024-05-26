Live
Baby Olive Ridley turtles break out of their eggshells
Lakhs of baby turtles broke out of their eggshells and crawled towards the sea waters of Gahirmatha coast in Kendrapara district
Kendrapara: Lakhs of baby turtles broke out of their eggshells and crawled towards the sea waters of Gahirmatha coast in Kendrapara district, marking the culmination of the annual sojourn of endangered Olive Ridley sea turtles.
The whole of Nasi-2 Island is teeming with baby turtles and wildlife officials of Bhitarkanika national park stationed at these nesting grounds were sole witness to this unique natural heritage involving the birth of babies sans mother.
Sharing small visuals of the baby turtles on X, Odisha's Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF)-Wildlife, Susanta Nanda, said, ''The sunrise began with new eyes. Hatchlings on their journey today to the sea from the mass nesting sites of Olive Ridley at Gahirmatha Sanctuary of the coast of Odisha.''