Backward Class reservations: SC refuses to admit plea challenging Telangana govt order

The Supreme Court, on Monday, refused to admit a writ petition challenging the Telangana government order providing 42 per cent reservation to the Backward Classes (BCs) in rural bodies in the state.

A bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta refused to take up for hearing the petition on the ground that matter is currently pending in the Telangana High Court and dismissed the petition filed by Vanga Gopal Reddy.

Senior lawyers Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Siddharth Dave and A.D.N. Rao, who appeared on behalf of the state government, brought to the notice of the bench that two petitions were already pending in the High Court.

The bench asked the petitioner why he filed the petition under Article 32.

When the petitioner submitted that the High Court has not given the stay, the bench asked how can he approach the Supreme Court when the High Court has refused to give the stay.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who along with Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Vakiti Srihari was present in the Supreme Court during the hearing, welcomed the apex court's order.

The Deputy Chief Minister told media persons outside the Supreme Court that the state government is committed to provide 42 per cent reservation to BCs in education, employment and local bodies.

He said that the state government would implement the BC reservation in local body elections.

"Now that the local body elections are being held, the state government passed a Bill and also issued a government order (GO). We stand by it and we will fight for it," he added.

The Deputy Chief Minister and state Ministers earlier held talks with Manu Singhvi, who is also the Rajya Sabha member from Telangana, and Dave.

Government lawyer Shravan Kumar and Congress BC Cell Chairman Anil Jaihind were also present.

The Deputy Chief Minister and Ministers told the lawyers that the state government issued the GO for 42 per cent reservations for BCs in local bodies by duly following the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court.

They also told the lawyers that the GO was issued after conducting the caste survey, obtaining the empirical data of the BCs, appointment of a dedicated BC Commission and expert group's analysis of the caste survey report.

The State Election Commission last week announced the scheduled for elections to rural local bodies.

The elections will be held in five phases in October-November this year.