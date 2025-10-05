Bael Jatra celebrated in Patnagarh

Patnagarh: The centuries-old folk festival Bael Jatra was celebrated with great fervour at Patnagarh in Bolangir district marking a vibrant display of folk culture and devotion to Maa Pataneswari. The annual event, rooted in centuries-old tradition, involves a sacred procession where the deity’s ‘chhatar’ (royal umbrella) leads the way.

This is accompanied by traditional music and the participation of a possessed ‘Barua’ wielding the Patakhanda sword. The festival culminates with the veneration of the goddess drawing thousands of devotees and showcasing the rich spiritual and cultural heritage of Western Odisha.

The festival honours Maa Pataneswari, with her divine presence embodied in ornate ‘chhatar’, a symbol of royalty and divinity. The ‘Barua,’ who becomes possessed by the goddesses, engages in a sacred ritual by striking the ground with the Patakhanda sword, a significant act during the festival. The procession is accompanied by the energetic rhythms of the traditional drums.

Bael Jatra began during the reign of Patna Naresh Ananta Verma. In course of time, the ‘Jatra’ continued to be held even after the fall of many rulers. The King of the Chauhan dynasty of the Kosala kingdom, Ramai Deo, killed the eighth King and buried his body parts at various places in a local temple. On the ninth day of the month of Dussehra, Maa Pataneswari is invited to the temple. After the goddess enters the temple, the entire Shakti Peetha reverberates with the sound of the ‘dhol’ and a special bell. The Patakhanda, which is worshipped, is used to deliver a blow at the place where the body parts are buried. This ritual is called ‘Khapar Chupa.’ This blow restores the faith among the devotees that the eighth King will not cause any trouble for another year. Patnagarh SDPO Sadananda Pujari said elaborate security arrangements were made to conduct Bael Jatra peacefully.

Patna Maharaj and Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo had a ‘darshan’ of the goddess. Maa then carried K V Singh Deo and danced. This sight was enjoyed by the people. The Deputy Chief Minister said, “this festival is a testament to our deep-rooted traditions and the unwavering devotion of our people to Maa Dangei, Maa Pataneswari and Maa Samaleswari.”