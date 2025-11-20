Bajrang Baan Lyrics in English Explained

The Bajrang Baan is a powerful devotional prayer dedicated to Lord Hanuman.

Let's see its lyrics in English:

Om Sri Hanumāte Namah

nishchaya prema pratīti tē

binaya kare sanamān

téhi ke kāraja sakala shubha

siddha karéñ hanumān

Meaning:

Whoever recites these lines with love, faith, and respect will have their good wishes fulfilled by Hanuman.

jaya hanumanta santa hitakāri

suni lījai prabhu araja hamārī

jana ke kāja bilamba na kījai

ātura dauri mahā sukha dījai

Meaning:

Glory to Hanuman, helper of saints.

Please hear my prayer and help without delay.

Come quickly and bless your devotee with peace.

jaisé kūdi sindu wahi pārā

surasā badana paiṭhi vistārā

āgé jā-i laṅkinī rokā

māréhu lāta ga-ī suralokā

Meaning:

Just as you crossed the ocean, passed through Surasa’s mouth, and defeated Lankini in Lanka, come quickly and protect me with the same power.

jāya vibhīshaṇa ko sukha dīnhā

sītā nirakhi parama pada līnhā

bāga ujāri sindhu mahaṅ borā

ati ātura yamakātura torā

Meaning:

You brought joy to Vibhishan.

Mother Sita blessed you with her grace.

You destroyed the Ashoka garden and defeated the forces of death.

Protect me with that strength.

akshay kumār ko māri saṅhārā

lūma lapéti laṅka ko jārā

lāha samāna laṅka jari gaī

jaya jaya dhuni surapura manha bhaī

Meaning:

You killed Akshay Kumar and set Lanka on fire with your tail.

Heaven echoed with praises of your glory.

aba bilamba kéhi kāraṇa swāmi

kṛpā karahu ura antarayāmī

jaya jaya lakhana prāṇa ké dātā

ātura ho-i dukha karahu nipātā

Meaning:

My Lord, why delay now?

You know the heart of your devotee.

You saved Lakshman’s life.

Remove my fear and suffering quickly.

jai giridhara jai jai sukha sāgara

sura samūha samarata bhaṭa nāgara

oṁ hanu hanu hanu hanumanta hatīlé

bairihiñ māru vajra ké kīlé

Meaning:

Hail to you, ocean of joy and strength.

Destroy my inner enemies like anger, greed, and fear

with your thunderbolt-like power.

gadā vajra lai bairihiñ māro

mahārāja prabhu dāsa ubāro

oṁkāra huñkāra mahāvīra dhāvau

vajra gadā hanu vilamba na lāvo

Meaning:

Strike down negativity with your mace.

Save your devotee at once.

Come running with the force of OM and protect me.

oṁ hrīm hrim hrim hanumanta kapīsā

oṁ huñ huñ huñ hanu ari ura shīshā

satya hohu hari shapata pāyaké

rāmadūta dharu māru dhāyaké

Meaning:

I call you with sacred mantras.

Strike down the enemies of peace.

I swear by Lord Ram that my prayer is true.

O messenger of Ram, come fast and protect me.

jaya jaya jaya hanumanta agādhā

dukha pāvata jana kéhi aparādhā

pūjā japa tapa néma achārā

nahiñ jānata hauñ dāsa tumhārā

Meaning:

Glory to you, mighty Hanuman.

If I suffer, it is due to my mistakes.

I do not know rituals or strict practices.

I only know that I am your devotee asking for help.

bana upavana maga giri gṛha māhīñ

tumhare bala ham darapata nāhiñ

pānya parauñ kara jori manāvaūñ

yahi avasara aba kéhi gohrāvaūñ

Meaning:

With your strength, I fear nothing anywhere – forest, mountain, road, or home.

I fall at your feet and ask for help.

Who else can I call at such a time?

jaya anjanī kumāra balavantā

shaṅkara suvana bīra hanumantā

badana karāla kāla kula ghālaka

rāma sahāya sadā pratipālaka

Meaning:

Hail Hanuman, mighty son of Anjani and Shiva.

You destroy evil beings.

You always support Lord Ram and protect your devotees.

bhūta, preta, pisācha, nisāchara

agni baitāla kāla māri mara

inhéṅ māru tohi shapatha rāma ki

rākhu nātha maryāda nāma ki

Meaning:

Destroy all evil spirits, dangers, and negative energies

in the name of Lord Ram.

Protect me and uphold the purity of Ram’s holy name.

janakasutā hari dāsa kahāvo

tākī shapata bilamba na lāvo

jaya jaya jaya dhuni hota akāshā

sumirata hota dusaha dukha nāshā

Meaning:

I call you in the name of Ram and Sita.

Do not delay.

Your praises fill the sky.

Remembering you destroys unbearable sorrow.

charaṇa sharaṇa kara jori manāvauñ

yahi avasara aba kehi goharāvauñ

uṭhu uṭhu chalu tohi rāma dohā-ī

pāñya parauń kara jori manā-ī

Meaning:

I take shelter at your feet.

Help me now.

Rise and come quickly, I beg with folded hands.

oṁ chãṁ chãṁ chãṁ chãṁ chapala chalantā

oṁ hanu hanu hanu hanu hanumantā

oṁ hañ hañ hāṅka déta kapi chañchal

om sam sam sahami parāné khaladal

Meaning:

O swift Hanuman,

Strike evil like lightning.

Your roar makes all wrongdoers run in fear.

apané jana ko turata ubāro

sumirata hoya ānanda hamāro

yahi bajarañga bāṇa jéhi māré

tāhi kaho phir kauna ubāré

Meaning (Simple):

Save your devotee immediately.

Remembering you brings joy.

No one can escape when struck by your Bajarang Baan.

pāṭa karai bajarañga bāna ki

hanumata rakshā karaiń prāna ki

yaha bajarañga baṇa jo jāpai

téhi té bhūta préta saba kañpai

Meaning:

Those who chant the Bajrang Baan are protected by Hanuman.

Even ghosts and spirits tremble before them.

dhūpa déy aru japai hameshā

tāké tana nahiñ rahai kaleshā

Meaning:

Those who offer incense and chant your name remain free from suffering.

prema pratīti kapi bhajai

sadā dharai ura dhyān

téhi ke kāraja sakala shubha

siddha karaĩ hanumān

Meaning:

Those who worship Hanuman with love and devotion will have all their noble wishes fulfilled.