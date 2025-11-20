Bajrang Baan Lyrics in English Explained
The Bajrang Baan is a powerful devotional prayer dedicated to Lord Hanuman.
Let's see its lyrics in English:
Om Sri Hanumāte Namah
nishchaya prema pratīti tē
binaya kare sanamān
téhi ke kāraja sakala shubha
siddha karéñ hanumān
Meaning:
Whoever recites these lines with love, faith, and respect will have their good wishes fulfilled by Hanuman.
jaya hanumanta santa hitakāri
suni lījai prabhu araja hamārī
jana ke kāja bilamba na kījai
ātura dauri mahā sukha dījai
Meaning:
Glory to Hanuman, helper of saints.
Please hear my prayer and help without delay.
Come quickly and bless your devotee with peace.
jaisé kūdi sindu wahi pārā
surasā badana paiṭhi vistārā
āgé jā-i laṅkinī rokā
māréhu lāta ga-ī suralokā
Meaning:
Just as you crossed the ocean, passed through Surasa’s mouth, and defeated Lankini in Lanka, come quickly and protect me with the same power.
jāya vibhīshaṇa ko sukha dīnhā
sītā nirakhi parama pada līnhā
bāga ujāri sindhu mahaṅ borā
ati ātura yamakātura torā
Meaning:
You brought joy to Vibhishan.
Mother Sita blessed you with her grace.
You destroyed the Ashoka garden and defeated the forces of death.
Protect me with that strength.
akshay kumār ko māri saṅhārā
lūma lapéti laṅka ko jārā
lāha samāna laṅka jari gaī
jaya jaya dhuni surapura manha bhaī
Meaning:
You killed Akshay Kumar and set Lanka on fire with your tail.
Heaven echoed with praises of your glory.
aba bilamba kéhi kāraṇa swāmi
kṛpā karahu ura antarayāmī
jaya jaya lakhana prāṇa ké dātā
ātura ho-i dukha karahu nipātā
Meaning:
My Lord, why delay now?
You know the heart of your devotee.
You saved Lakshman’s life.
Remove my fear and suffering quickly.
jai giridhara jai jai sukha sāgara
sura samūha samarata bhaṭa nāgara
oṁ hanu hanu hanu hanumanta hatīlé
bairihiñ māru vajra ké kīlé
Meaning:
Hail to you, ocean of joy and strength.
Destroy my inner enemies like anger, greed, and fear
with your thunderbolt-like power.
gadā vajra lai bairihiñ māro
mahārāja prabhu dāsa ubāro
oṁkāra huñkāra mahāvīra dhāvau
vajra gadā hanu vilamba na lāvo
Meaning:
Strike down negativity with your mace.
Save your devotee at once.
Come running with the force of OM and protect me.
oṁ hrīm hrim hrim hanumanta kapīsā
oṁ huñ huñ huñ hanu ari ura shīshā
satya hohu hari shapata pāyaké
rāmadūta dharu māru dhāyaké
Meaning:
I call you with sacred mantras.
Strike down the enemies of peace.
I swear by Lord Ram that my prayer is true.
O messenger of Ram, come fast and protect me.
jaya jaya jaya hanumanta agādhā
dukha pāvata jana kéhi aparādhā
pūjā japa tapa néma achārā
nahiñ jānata hauñ dāsa tumhārā
Meaning:
Glory to you, mighty Hanuman.
If I suffer, it is due to my mistakes.
I do not know rituals or strict practices.
I only know that I am your devotee asking for help.
bana upavana maga giri gṛha māhīñ
tumhare bala ham darapata nāhiñ
pānya parauñ kara jori manāvaūñ
yahi avasara aba kéhi gohrāvaūñ
Meaning:
With your strength, I fear nothing anywhere – forest, mountain, road, or home.
I fall at your feet and ask for help.
Who else can I call at such a time?
jaya anjanī kumāra balavantā
shaṅkara suvana bīra hanumantā
badana karāla kāla kula ghālaka
rāma sahāya sadā pratipālaka
Meaning:
Hail Hanuman, mighty son of Anjani and Shiva.
You destroy evil beings.
You always support Lord Ram and protect your devotees.
bhūta, preta, pisācha, nisāchara
agni baitāla kāla māri mara
inhéṅ māru tohi shapatha rāma ki
rākhu nātha maryāda nāma ki
Meaning:
Destroy all evil spirits, dangers, and negative energies
in the name of Lord Ram.
Protect me and uphold the purity of Ram’s holy name.
janakasutā hari dāsa kahāvo
tākī shapata bilamba na lāvo
jaya jaya jaya dhuni hota akāshā
sumirata hota dusaha dukha nāshā
Meaning:
I call you in the name of Ram and Sita.
Do not delay.
Your praises fill the sky.
Remembering you destroys unbearable sorrow.
charaṇa sharaṇa kara jori manāvauñ
yahi avasara aba kehi goharāvauñ
uṭhu uṭhu chalu tohi rāma dohā-ī
pāñya parauń kara jori manā-ī
Meaning:
I take shelter at your feet.
Help me now.
Rise and come quickly, I beg with folded hands.
oṁ chãṁ chãṁ chãṁ chãṁ chapala chalantā
oṁ hanu hanu hanu hanu hanumantā
oṁ hañ hañ hāṅka déta kapi chañchal
om sam sam sahami parāné khaladal
Meaning:
O swift Hanuman,
Strike evil like lightning.
Your roar makes all wrongdoers run in fear.
apané jana ko turata ubāro
sumirata hoya ānanda hamāro
yahi bajarañga bāṇa jéhi māré
tāhi kaho phir kauna ubāré
Meaning (Simple):
Save your devotee immediately.
Remembering you brings joy.
No one can escape when struck by your Bajarang Baan.
pāṭa karai bajarañga bāna ki
hanumata rakshā karaiń prāna ki
yaha bajarañga baṇa jo jāpai
téhi té bhūta préta saba kañpai
Meaning:
Those who chant the Bajrang Baan are protected by Hanuman.
Even ghosts and spirits tremble before them.
dhūpa déy aru japai hameshā
tāké tana nahiñ rahai kaleshā
Meaning:
Those who offer incense and chant your name remain free from suffering.
prema pratīti kapi bhajai
sadā dharai ura dhyān
téhi ke kāraja sakala shubha
siddha karaĩ hanumān
Meaning:
Those who worship Hanuman with love and devotion will have all their noble wishes fulfilled.