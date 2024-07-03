Balak buddhi: Tumse na ho paaega says PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, as he called him ‘balak buddhi’ (a grown man with a child's mind). Reacting to Gandhi's speech in the Lower House of the Parliament on Monday, Modi said the Congress leader carried out a drama to gain sympathy.

"Balak buddhi has been crying... this person hit me, that person hit me, I was hit here, I was hit there... this drama is being played to gain sympathy," said Modi. "A person with a child's mind doesn't know what to say and how to behave...he (Rahul Gandhi) sometimes winks inside the Lok Sabha... the country now knows him well. The entire country is now telling him -- tumse na ho paaega (you won't be able to perform)," the PM added. On Monday, Rahul Gandhi attacked the Modi government over a host of issues, including the raging NEET row.

He also questioned BJP’s adherence to the ideology of Hinduism. However, many portions of his speech were expunged by Speaker Om Birla.



Modi further said that Rahul Gandhi is out on bail in a corruption case. “...A new drama has been started to gain sympathy, but the country knows the truth that he (Rahul Gandhi) is out on bail in a case of embezzlement of thousands of crores of rupees. He has been convicted in a case of calling OBC people thieves. He had to apologize after making an irresponsible statement in the Supreme Court,” he said.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s act of displaying a poster depicting Lord Shiva in the Lok Sabha, Modi said the images of Gods cannot be used for personal political interests. “We will not be able to protect parliamentary democracy without taking seriously what happened yesterday. We should not ignore these acts by calling them childish, by considering them childish, we should not ignore them at all, and I am saying this because the intentions behind this are not good and I also want to awaken the country,” he added.

Calling the Congress a “parasite”, Modi said the Congress performed poorly in states where it contested without its INDIA bloc allies. He said the Congress has been celebrating fake victory. “I remember an incident, there was a boy who scored 99 marks and he used to show it to everyone.

When people heard 99, they used to encourage him a lot. Then a teacher came and said why are you distributing sweets? He did not score 99 out of 100 but 99 out of 543. Now who will explain to that child that you have created a world record in failure,” the PM said.