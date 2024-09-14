Ban on DJs during Durga Puja immersion

Jajpur: In a move to address noise pollution, the district administration of Jajpur on Friday announced ban on the use of DJs during the Durga Puja idol immersion procession.This decision comes in response to growing concern over noise pollution and public safety during the festive season.

The decision was taken during a preparatory meeting held under the chairmanship of Additional District Magistrate Naba Krushna Jena at the Jajpur collectorate, where members discussed various measures to ensure a peaceful puja celebration. The meeting proposed a complete ban on the use of DJs during the immersion processions. The meeting also emphasised that these measures are in line with the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, and the Supreme Court’s directives on sound limits.

“The sound output of loudspeakers is restricted to 65 decibels and all musical instruments must be fitted with sound limiters,” it was stated in the meeting.

However, the police clarified that sound boxes, loud speakers or any sound or music system cannot be played after 10 pm during puja and immersion.District policestated that strict action will be taken against violators, including the seizure of musical instruments and legal proceedings.Police also emphasised that the processions must follow designated routes and timings to avoid traffic disruptions.