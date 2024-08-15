Bandaru Vijaya Laxmi Ji Celebrates 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Program with Indigo Flight Tribute

Bandaru Vijaya Laxmi Ji, Chairperson of the Alai Balai Foundation and State Spokesperson for BJP Telangana, proudly participated in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' program, as initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. This initiative aimed to promote national pride and unity by encouraging citizens to display the national flag prominently.





In a remarkable display of patriotism, Bandaru Vijaya Laxmi Ji and her team transformed the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative into 'Har Jagha Tiranga,' taking to the skies in an Indigo flight today to showcase the national flag. This symbolic gesture highlighted India's unity and pride, emphasizing the beauty and strength of our nation.



We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Rammohan Naidu Ji and the Indigo Group for their invaluable support in making this event possible.

