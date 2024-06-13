Live
Bandi Sanjay Kumar Takes Charge as Union Minister of State for Home Affairs
In a significant development, Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has assumed office as the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs. The ceremony took...
In a significant development, Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has assumed office as the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs. The ceremony took place at the Home Ministry office in North Block, Delhi, amidst tight security measures to ensure a smooth transition.
Acknowledging the importance of the role, Bandi Sanjay expressed his commitment to working diligently towards ensuring the security of the nation. He emphasized that he will carry out his responsibilities under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The ceremony was attended by Vidyaranya Bharti Swamiji, President of Jagadguru Shankaracharya Hampi Virupaksha Vidyaranya, who offered his blessings to the new Minister. Numerous files were signed during the event, signaling the beginning of Bandi Sanjay's tenure.
Prior to his appointment as Union Minister, Bandi Sanjay Kumar had successfully contested and won the MP seat from Karimnagar in 2019. He subsequently assumed the role of Telangana State President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), playing a key role in the party's expansion in the region. He served as the state president from March 11, 2020 to July 3, 2023, before being appointed as the National General Secretary of the BJP.
As he takes on his new responsibilities as the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar is poised to make a significant impact in ensuring the safety and security of the country.