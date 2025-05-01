Live
Bank Holidays in May 2025: Check State-Wise Dates
Check the full list of May 2025 bank holidays by state. Know when banks will be closed and plan your financial tasks accordingly.
Banks across India will observe a series of state-wise holidays in May 2025, impacting public transactions and in-branch services on selected dates. The holiday calendar varies by state, with multiple regions marking regional observances, cultural festivals, and commemorative days throughout the month.
In accordance with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, all banking institutions, both scheduled and non-scheduled, will remain closed on May 11 and May 25, the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.
Key State-Specific Bank Closures in May 2025
A variety of cultural and historical observances will lead to temporary suspension of banking services in several regions. Here’s a breakdown of the key dates and affected states:
- May 1 (Wednesday) – Labour Day / Maharashtra Day
Banks in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Assam, Kerala, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar, and Manipur will remain closed.
- May 9 (Friday) – Rabindranath Tagore’s Birth Anniversary
West Bengal will observe a holiday as institutions close to honor the Nobel laureate.
- May 12 (Monday) – Buddha Purnima
Banks in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, New Delhi, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, and Srinagar will remain shut.
- May 16 (Friday) – Sikkim State Day
Financial operations in Sikkim will pause as the state commemorates its formation day.
- May 26 (Monday) – Birth Anniversary of Kazi Nazrul Islam
Banks in Tripura will not operate on this date.
- May 29 (Thursday) – Maharana Pratap Jayanti
Himachal Pradesh will observe a bank holiday in remembrance of Maharana Pratap.
City-Wise Holiday Impact
The following cities will experience closures based on state-specific holidays:
- Closed on May 1: Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad (both AP & Telangana), Guwahati, Kochi, Patna, Belapur, Nagpur.
- Closed on May 9: Kolkata.
- Closed on May 12: New Delhi, Bhopal, Lucknow, Raipur, Ranchi, Dehradun, Itanagar, Imphal, Aizawl, Shimla, Srinagar.
- Closed on May 16: Gangtok.
- Closed on May 26: Agartala.
- Closed on May 29: Shimla.
On these designated holidays, physical banking operations such as counter services, cheque clearances, and in-person loan processing will be unavailable. However, digital channels including ATMs, mobile banking, and internet banking will function normally, ensuring uninterrupted access to essential services.