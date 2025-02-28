Banks to Stay Closed for 14 Days in March 2025: Check Details

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the list of bank holidays for March 2025, with banks set to remain closed for 14 days. The closures include regular weekly offs, second and fourth Saturdays, and state-specific holidays for festivals and observances.

Bank holidays in India are categorized under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

While some holidays apply nationwide, others are specific to individual states based on regional celebrations.

Complete List of Bank Holidays in March 2025:

• March 2 (Sunday): Weekly closure

• March 7 (Friday): Chapchar Kut – Banks closed in Mizoram

• March 8 (Saturday): Second Saturday – Banks closed

• March 9 (Sunday): Weekly closure

• March 13 (Thursday): Holika Dahan, Attukal Pongala – Observed in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, and Kerala

• March 14 (Friday): Holi (Dhuleti/Dhulandi/Dol Jatra) – Public holiday in most states, except Tripura, Odisha, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Kerala, and Nagaland

• March 15 (Saturday): Holi (regional observance) – Banks closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Imphal, and Patna

• March 16 (Sunday): Weekly closure

• March 22 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday – Banks closed, including Bihar Diwas

• March 23 (Sunday): Weekly closure

• March 27 (Thursday): Shab-e-Qadr – Banks closed in Jammu

• March 28 (Friday): Jumat-ul-Vida – Observed in Jammu and Kashmir

• March 30 (Sunday): Weekly closure

• March 31 (Monday): Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1)/Khutub-E-Ramzan – Most states observe a public holiday, except Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh

RBI has reiterated that all scheduled and non-scheduled banks will remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. However, digital banking services, including internet banking, UPI, and mobile banking, will remain operational during these holidays.











