Battle for UP: Modi to interact virtually with party workers

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in his constituency Varanasi, for the first time after the announcement of the Assembly elections, on Tuesday.

BJP Kashi region unit president Mahesh Chand Srivastava said that the Prime Minister's interaction with the party workers from Kashi will take place through the NaMo app at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.



The party workers have been asked to share their suggestions, ideas, inputs, and questions for the interaction in the comments section of the app, which the Prime Minister may refer to them during the interaction.



"This will be for the first time after promulgation of model code of conduct in the state for the Assembly polls when the Prime Minister will interact with the party workers. This interaction will begin from Kashi, which he had last visited to dedicate the Kashi Vishwanath Dham on December 13 and had laid the foundation of the Amul plant to mark the fresh beginning of white revolution in east UP," said Srivastava.

Since the interaction is going to take place through the NaMo app, no arrangements have to be made for a large gathering of workers at any place in view of Covid-19.

Any gathering will be held as per the election commission's latest directives, he added.

This interaction of the PM with the workers of his parliamentary constituency is going to take place at a time when the announcement of candidates for the eight Assembly segments is awaited.

"There is not much curiosity regarding the release of candidates' list, especially of Varanasi, as people here have witnessed development in almost all sectors in each assembly constituency and they will keep this in mind while voting," said Srivastava.

