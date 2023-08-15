  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

‘Be warned India’: Congress on Bibek Debroy’s article

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh
x

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

Highlights

The Congress on Tuesday warned the country saying that the Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sounded bugle for junking the Constitution which has always been the agenda of the Sangh Parivar.

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday warned the country saying that the Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sounded bugle for junking the Constitution which has always been the agenda of the Sangh Parivar.

In a tweet, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said: “On this 77th Independence Day, the Chairman of Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister has sounded the bugle for junking the Constitution - of which Dr. (BR) Ambedkar was a prime architect.”

“He wants the country to embrace a brand new one. This has always been the agenda of the Sangh Parivar. Be warned, India,” Ramesh, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP said attaching an article written by Bibek Debroy.

Debroy is Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (EAC-PM) chairman.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X