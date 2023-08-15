‘Be warned India’: Congress on Bibek Debroy’s article

Live
The Congress on Tuesday warned the country saying that the Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sounded bugle for junking the Constitution which has always been the agenda of the Sangh Parivar.
In a tweet, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said: “On this 77th Independence Day, the Chairman of Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister has sounded the bugle for junking the Constitution - of which Dr. (BR) Ambedkar was a prime architect.”
“He wants the country to embrace a brand new one. This has always been the agenda of the Sangh Parivar. Be warned, India,” Ramesh, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP said attaching an article written by Bibek Debroy.
Debroy is Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (EAC-PM) chairman.