Belarusian FM talks trade, economy, SCO cooperation in India

New Delhi: Global issues of mutual interest, economic partnership and cooperation in multilateral groupings came up for discussions as Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik met top ministers here to strengthen bilateral ties.

During the visit to India from March 12-13, Aleinik had fruitful meetings with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Textiles Piyush Goyal and Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers and Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya, a Ministry of External Affairs release said on Thursday.

In his meeting with S. Jaishankar on March 12, the leaders reviewed their bilateral ties and spoke about ways to improve development partnership and bilateral cooperation in sectors like trade, economy, insurance, defence, education, IT and science & technology.

Regional and global issues of mutual interest and cooperation in various multilateral groupings such as the United Nations, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), and others, also came up for discussion.

India has backed the European nation's application for full-fledged membership in the SCO and the country is reportedly expected to complete all the relevant procedures to join the grouping before the next summit.

During the meeting with Piyush Goyal, various aspects of the bilateral economic partnership were touched upon.

These included ways to enhance bilateral trade via cooperation in the manufacture of electric vehicles, agriculture machinery, and harvesting equipment.

"The two ministers stressed the need to generate greater awareness about available business opportunities among the business communities of the two countries," the release stated.

Mansukh Mandaviya also met Sergei Aleinik, and the two leaders discussed ways to develop and strengthen cooperation in health, pharmaceuticals, and fertilisers.

In addition, the delegation from Belarus also engaged with Indian business and industry leaders.

Enjoying comprehensive relations across a large spectrum of areas, the two nations have established mechanisms for bolstering bilateral ties through Foreign Office Consultations, an Intergovernmental Commission (IGC), and Joint Working Groups.

The last visit by a Belarusian foreign minister to India -- Late Vladimir Makei -- was in November 2022 for the 11th Session of the India-Belarus Joint Commission on Trade, Economy, Industry, Science, Technology and Culture.