Bengal assault case: Show-cause notice issued to IC of local police station

Kolkata: The West Bengal police on Monday issued a show-cause notice to the inspector-in-charge of Chopra police station in North Dinajpur district in connection with the assault on a woman publicly at a kangaroo court there by a local Trinamool Congress leader Tejemul a.k.a. JCB.

In a statement issued by the police, it has been claimed that besides slapping the show-cause notice on the police officer, the victim has also been provided with police security.

However, in the same statement the police has criticized an alleged attempt to create a political controversy over the entire issue.

“Malicious efforts are being made from certain quarters to spread misinformation and lend political colour to a recent incident in Chopra PS under Islampur PD, where one lady was publicly assaulted. The fact is, on knowing about the incident police have promptly identified the culprit and arrested him. A suo moto case has been started in the matter and an investigation is on. The victim has been provided police security. IC Chopra has been show-caused over the incident,” the statement read, a copy of which is available with IANS.

Meanwhile, information has surfaced that JCB was a habitual offender in summoning such kangaroo courts and punishing people by assaulting them publicly. According to a local BJP leader from Chopra, Bhabesh Kar, such actions by JCB have been quite common. “He has established a reign of terror in the region for the last few years, " Kar said.

Kar’s allegations have been echoed by the local Congress and CPI(M) leaders who have claimed that mercilessly beating up people in public for not obeying his unjustified commands was JCB’s habit.