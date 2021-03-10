Bengal for Didi; DMK in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: An opinion poll survey conducted in the four poll-bound States predicted that three of the incumbent State governments might be able to retain power, even if with depleted margins. But winds of change are blowing in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

The poll, conducted by Times Now-C-Voter predicted that the BJP will hold on to power in Assam with a slim majority, the Left Front will be back in Kerala and Mamata Banerjee's TMC will retain power. But the BJP will make huge gains in the eastern State.

In Tamil Nadu, however, the Times Now-C-Voter survey projected that the Opposition DMK will likely to wrest power from the ruling AIADMK by winning 158 of the 234 seats in the Assembly. In Puducherry, the lone Union Territory which is going to polls with its two neighbouring States, the BJP-led alliance was seen winning a majority.

West Bengal

In Bengal, the ruling All India Trinamool Congress could get around 154 of total 294 Assembly seats, six more than the majority mark of 147 and down from 211 that the party won in 2016. The BJP, meanwhile, is expected to make major gains and may secure 107 seats – a massive gain from its current tally of three – the opinion poll said. The Left-Congress-led alliance could get around 33 seats, as per the survey results.

Tamil Nadu

According to the poll, E Palaniswami-led AIADMK may win just 65 seats giving way to the DMK. DMK chief MK Stalin has emerged as the most preferred pick for the Chief Minister post with 38 percent of people wanting him to take the job.

Kerala

In Kerala, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government is projected to retain power in the State by winning 82 seats in the 140-member Assembly.

The United Democratic Front, meanwhile, will sit in Opposition once again winning 56 seats, as per the survey predictions. The Kerala Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021.



Assam

In Assam, the Opposition may be able to chip away at the BJP's victory margins but the saffron party is set to return to power, predicts opinion poll. The poll has projected 67 seats for the ruling NDA in a 126-member House, while the Congress-led Opposition will only get 57 seats. In 2016, the NDA had won with a stronger majority, bagging 86 seats, while the Congress-lead alliance had received just 23.

Puducherry

Puducherry will also go to the NR Congress-led NDA, which the survey states may win 18 of the 30 seats in the Assembly polls. The Assembly had gone into a suspended animation a week before the polls were announced after the Congress government lost its majority in the House. Former chief minister V Narayanasamy had blamed the BJP-led Central government for the political upheaval as the reason the party lost majority because several MLAs jumped ship and joined the BJP.