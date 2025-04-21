Bengal Guv hospitalised after docs discover cardiac blockage; CM Banerjee visits Bose

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor, C.V. Ananda Bose, was hospitalised on Monday afternoon after the medical team while doing his routine medical check-up decided to get him admitted after identifying some cardiac blockage. He is currently admitted at Command Hospital in South Kolkata and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee went there to meet Bose.

According to Raj Bhavan sources, on Monday, the Governor came to the hospital for his routine medical check-up.

However, the doctors doing that check-up on Monday detected some cardiac blockage and henceforth without taking any risk decided to get Bose admitted at the hospital.

On getting the information, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rushed to Command Hospital to enquire about the health condition of the Governor.

“I came to enquire about the health condition of the Governor after hearing about his admission. Now I am leaving for Midnapore. I will be coming back to Kolkata tomorrow after attending my scheduled events there in the district,” Chief Minister Banerjee said after coming out of the Command Hospital and before leaving for Salboni in West Midnapore district to attend the inaugural function of a thermal power plant there.

The Governor returned to Kolkata on Saturday night only after completing his two-day tour to Murshidabad-district, which was on the boil for almost an entire week earlier this month following communal violence and the riot-like situation there, after protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act turned violent.

The Governor also visited a temporary relief camp at the Murshidabad-adjacent Malda district, where the people displaced by the communal violence at Murshidabad are currently being housed.

The Governor had claimed he would send a detailed report on his findings to the Union government and also take up the matter with the Chief Minister.

He also said that he would update the Union government on the demand of the local people of Murshidabad for setting up permanent Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) camps in the troubled pockets of the district.

On Sunday evening the Governor also had a meeting with the delegation of the National Commission of Women (NCW) including the commission’s Chairperson and had a long discussion on the Murshidabad issue.

The Governor also reportedly assured the NCW delegation to ensure the safety of women and children in the Murshidabad district.