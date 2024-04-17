Bengal Guv to camp in Cooch Behar on April 19

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose will camp in the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha constituency in North Bengal on April 19, the day the constituency goes to polls in the first phase.

Besides Cooch Behar, two other constituencies in North Bengal, namely Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri, are also going to polls on the day.

Sources said that the Governor decided this after considering the record of poll-related violence in previous elections.

As per the schedule, said Raj Bhavan sources, the Governor will start for Cooch Behar from Kolkata on Thursday morning and will leave the constituency in the evening after the elections are over.

On March 16, the day the Election Commission announced the polling schedule, the Governor said that he would be on the field from day one. “I will hit the streets at 6 a.m. I will be available to the people. The political ‘holi’ with human blood that happened in the panchayat elections last year should not be allowed anymore,” the Governor said on that day.

Last month a new portal was also launched at the Governor’s House in Kolkata through which the Governor could directly interact with the common voters in the state and address their grievances about the polls. The portal has a dedicated email through which any voter in the state can directly register their grievances.