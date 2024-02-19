Bengal LoP’s counsel approaches Calcutta HC with complaint of police harassment

Kolkata: Suryanil Das, the counsel of Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Monday approached a single-judge Bench of the Calcutta High Court with a complaint of harassment against the Kolkata Police.

Das, on Monday morning, received a notice from the Kolkata Police asking him to be present at the headquarters of the city police at Lalbazar in central Kolkata on February 21 for questioning.

However, immediately after getting the notice he approached the single-judge Bench of Justice Kausik Chanda with the complaint of “unnecessary harassment” against the city police.

In his plea, Das stated that since he filed the petition at the Calcutta High Court on behalf of the LoP in a matter related to trouble-ridden Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas District of West Bengal, he has been facing police harassment, the latest of which is the notice on Monday from the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of Kolkata Police.

In his petition, the LoP’s counsel also claimed that in the notice there is no mention of the Sections under which the notice has been sent.

The court has accepted the petition and the matter will be heard on Tuesday.