Bengal: Main accused in Chopra beating incident arrested

Tejemul a.k.a. JCB, a local Trinamool Congress worker accused of beating up a couple over an alleged extra-marital affair in West Bengal’s Chopra block was arrested by police on late Sunday evening.

Police officials said that he was arrested from Chopra and brought to the Islampur police station.

Earlier, a video had gone viral in which JCB was seen beating up a couple mercilessly at a Kangaroo Court in the open streets at Chopra block in North Dinajpur district of West Bengal.

Locals claimed that the victim woman was summoned by JCB over allegations that she was in an extra-marital relationship.

The youth, with whom the victim woman has been accused of having a relation, was also mercilessly beaten up by JCB at the same Kangaroo Court.

Trinamool Congress District President Kanhaiyalal Agarwal has called the incident unfortunate.

CPI-M State Secretary Mohammed Salim has alleged that ruling activists torturing people has become a trend in West Bengal.

BJP’s Rajya Sabha member and state Spokesman Samik Bhattacharya said that the Chopra beating incident is not new for the people of West Bengal.