Bengal redefines containment zones, imposes stricter lockdown from July 9

The West Bengal government on Tuesday decided to expand the areas under lockdown and impose tougher restrictions from July 9 to stem the relentless spike in COVID-19 cases, a senior official said.

The containment zones and buffer zones around them will be clubbed together and constitute a "broad-based" containment zone where total lockdown will be imposed from 5 pm on Thursday.

Local authorities will try and arrange home delivery of essential commodities for the residents of these areas, he said.

"These broader containment zones may be subjected to strict lockdown and all offices, government and private, all non-essential activities, congregations, transportations and all marketing, industrial and trading activities be closed," an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Alapan Bandyopadhyay said.

It, however, did not mention how long the fresh spell of the shutdown will last.

The current phase of lockdown, in force till July 31, was largely limited to containment zones alone.